This is the current state of Spotify Camp Nou as redevelopment kicks on - SPORT

FC Barcelona continue to make progress on the refurbishment of Spotify Camp Nou as part of the new Espai Barça project. With the men's first team season over and after all the farewell events, the work started at the beginning of June and will last until June 2026, but members will be able to access it again in November 2024, coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the institution.

Barça & Liverpool both chasing promising left-back Patrick Dorgu - SPORT

FC Barcelona are after one of the most promising players in European football, left-back Patrick Dorgu, who can also play inside. He is an 18-year-old player who is an U-19 international for Denmark and has won the Primavera tournament with Italian club Lecce.

The nursery of LaLiga: Barcelona flooding Spanish football with talent - SPORT

Barcelona are the great nursery of Spanish football. With the exception of Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club, all the teams that have played in the Primera Division in the 2022-2023 season had at least one player in their first team who has come through the Catalan club's youth system, even if it was the last stage of the reserve team.

The two pivots Barcelona are looking at now - SPORT

FC Barcelona are still on their tireless search for a defensive midfielder to fill the void - in sporting terms - left by Sergio Busquets. Two of the names that have been gaining strength in recent days, according to journalist Gerard Romero on Jijantes, are Dani Parejo (Villarreal) and Oriol Romeu (Girona).

Al Nassr pushing hard to take Barca target Marcelo Brozovic - SPORT

The signing of Marcelo Brozovic by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr seemed to be close to completion. However, Barça entered the fray. The Saudi Arabian club had tabled a huge offer for the Croatian international and were ready to present a tasty proposal to Inter Milan.

Xavi wants Ez Abde at Barca for pre-season - SPORT

Ez Abde's future is at Barcelona, at least in the immediate future. Xavi Hernandez's intention is to have him back in the squad when the pre-season starts on July 10.

Barca aiming to get 10m for Clement Lenglet - SPORT

In the coming days FC Barcelona will reactivate their efforts to seal departures of the players who have been on loan this past season to help unblock the transfer operations that are pending, and the name of Clement Lenglet is marked in red.

Inter Miami are on the lookout for Jordi Alba: They want the ex-Barcelona trident - Marca

Inter Miami have already secured the signings of Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets, and could add another illustrious Barcelona player: Jordi Alba. There has now already been initial contact with the Catalan left-back and the MLS side intend to intensify talks in the coming days, once the first two deals have been completed and signed.