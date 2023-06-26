Papers: Vitor Roque to sign with Barcelona until 2029

Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque is headline news in Spain on Monday with Mundo Deportivo reporting the wonderkid will sign a six-year deal with Barcelona imminently.

Roque has been linked with Barcelona for some time now, with reports claiming a deal is close providing the Catalans can offload a few players first.

MD reckon the deal will soon be completed for €35 million plus an additional €10m in bonuses. Roque will have a release clause set at €1 billion,

Meanwhile, the youngster is continuing his goalscoring form for club side Athletico Paranaense. Roque netted for the third game in a row on Saturday with a header at the near post.

Nuevo gol de Vitor Roque pic.twitter.com/mgxPNoeEms — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 24, 2023

It’s still not clear when Roque will arrive at Barcelona even if the Catalans do manage to agree a deal shortly. The club will still need to make financial room in the squad and may have to wait until 2024 to incorporate the Brazilian into the first-team squad.