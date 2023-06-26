 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shows he’s still thinking about Barcelona

The striker still seems to be a big fan

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may no longer be a Barcelona player but has made it clear he still has a lot of affection for the club.

The striker was spotted in the dressing room earlier this season after Barcelona beat Real Madrid in El Clasico which did not go down well with club side Chelsea.

Aubmeyang’s latest social media activity may not impress the Blues either, with the striker showing off again his love for Barca.

Xavi’s side have been linked with a move for Aubameyang, although those rumors have gone a little quite recently, with Vitor Roque seemingly the preferred choice instead.

Aubameyang is expected to be on the move again, after a tough spell at Chelsea, but it’s not known yet where he may play his football next season.

The forward is one of a host of Chelsea players linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, although it’s not clear if Auba is interested in heading to the Middle East.

