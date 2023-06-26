Barcelona want to offload four players by end of June - report

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to step up efforts to offload players this week and want four players gone before the end of the month.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca are in a rush to get rid of several contracts before the end of their financial year.

There are four players at the top of the club’s list too: Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Alex Collado.

All of which is easier said than done. Barca are thought to be in talks with Tottenham over Lenglet but are yet to agree a deal with the north London side.

Umtiti is back after a decent loan spell with Lecce but it’s not clear where the 29-year-old may go next. He’s talked about his desire to head back to French club Lyon.

Dest and Collado aren’t in Xavi’s plans either but the rumor mill has been pretty quiet when it comes to the duo.

Collado spent last season on loan with Elche but didn’t really impress, while Dest is also back at the club after a disappointing loan at AC Milan.