Barcelona sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit

Barcelona have started off the week by announcing that Ilkay Gundogan has signed for the club from Manchester City.

The deal has been rumored for weeks but has now been made official with the Germany international arriving on a free transfer from the treble winners.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.” Source | FC Barcelona

Gundogan arrives after a stellar season at City and with manager Pep Guardiola having made it clear he wanted his captain to stay.

Yet Gundogan has opted to head to Barcelona instead and will surely be hoping he can pick up more trophies with Xavi’s side.

Welcome to Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan!