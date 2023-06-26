‘I love pressure!’ - Ilkay Gundogan explains why he wanted to join Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has left Manchester City and moved to Barcelona on a free transfer and has explained why he made the switch.

Pep Guardiola said he wanted Gundogan to stay with the treble-winners but Gundogan has revealed he always wanted to play for Barcelona.

“If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense. It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt some day,” he said. “I am confident that I have a few more years left at the highest level, and I just want to help bring Barcelona back to where they deserve to be.”

Gundogan also admitted that talks with Xavi and the chance to play with Robert Lewandowski again helped him make up his mind.

“It will be a reunion with my old friend Lewa, and I’m excited to play under another manager who I have admired for a long time,” he added. “When Xavi and I talked about the project, it just seemed so natural. I see so many similarities between us as characters and in the way we see the game. “I know there’s going to be a lot of pressure at Barcelona. But I love pressure. I love to get out of my comfort zone. I was not looking for an easy landing. I was looking for a new challenge. That’s what this next chapter is all about. I can’t wait to play in the Barcelona shirt Source | Players Tribne

The midfielder has signed a deal that runs until 2025 and contains the option for a third year. His buy-out clause is set at 400 million euros.