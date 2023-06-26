Arnau Tenas speaks out on his Barcelona future amid exit rumors

Arnau Tenas has spoken out about his future at Barcelona amid speculation he is set to leave in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper’s contract is up at the end of the month, and it’s been reported that Barcelona will now renew his deal.

Tenas is currently on international duty with Spain’s Under-21s at the Euros and confirmed he will not be renewing with Barcelona.

“It has come out that Barça is not executing the renewal,” he said. “It is true and I can confirm it. Now I’m with the National Team and I am focused on this.”

Tenas is a highly-rated youngster but his path to the first team is blocked by both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena.

The 22-year-old has been at Barcelona since 2010 but now looks like he must find a new club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

It’s thought that Tenas does have plenty of offers on the table already and will decide his future after his Spain duty is finished.