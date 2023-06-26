Barcelona’s battle to replace Busquets is already getting messy

Where are all the Busi haters now eh?!

It wasn’t so long ago when Sergio Busquets was being hammered left, right and centre by ‘supporters’ of the club for being too old, too slow, not good enough, a member of the ‘club de amigos’... yada yada...

And yet, in the space of just a few weeks, it’s become abundantly clear, if it wasn’t already, just what a superb job the soon-to-be 35-year-old did for the team.

Icons of the beautiful game would speak in reverential tones about Busi and yet were decried by the social media generation for trotting out cliches and superlatives.

Now those chickens have very much come home to roost.

Busi wasn’t going to go on for ever of course, but if things had been different at the club, he was absolutely worth another year’s contract as an absolute minimum.

As it is, with little movement in Barca’s financial situation despite the departures of the world’s greatest defensive midfielder for the last decade, as well as team-mates Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique, the club are looking more and more likely at having to make do and mend this summer.

The two options that seem closest to becoming potential ‘replacements’ at this stage are a 34-year-old Dani Parejo and a 31-year-old Oriol Romeu.

In an ideal world, neither would be anywhere near becoming a Barca player, however, we are where we are.

Do the blaugranes go for the slightly more experienced Parejo and tap into his creativity and dead ball skills whilst accepting that he isn’t the quickest, or do they look at Romeu, a player that spent a few years at the club as a young player mainly playing for Barca B, and so may be an easier fit.

Perhaps the more pertinent question is, if the club can’t prise Zubimendi or Kimmich from Real Sociedad and Bayern Munich respectively, why aren’t they still trying to find midfielders of that ilk, rather than looking quite a bit lower down the food chain?

Could it be that actually the financial situation is quite a bit worse than is generally known and a ‘stop gap’ player for now is something else to help the club out of the abyss?

Whomever does end up signing on the dotted line should absolutely be supported whilst they’re wearing the shirt of course, though they’ll have to go some way to becoming a darling of the terraces in the way in which Busi was.