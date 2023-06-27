Barcelona make initial offer to Dani Parejo - report

Barcelona have reportedly already made an offer to Dani Parejo after identifying the Villarreal midfielder as a summer target.

Relevo report that Barca have offered a one-year deal, with the option for one more, although Parejo wants a guaranteed two-year deal.

As has previously been reported, Parejo is seen as a low-cost option by Barcelona as he has a clause in his contract allowing him to move for free this summer.

The rumor mill thinks that Barcelona would actually prefer to sign Marcelo Brozovic, but the Croatia international is thought to be close to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona have already brought in Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City but still want to add another midfielder to take over from Sergio Busquets.

Parejo and Oriol Romeu are the latest names to be linked with Xavi’s side, even though the Villarreal midfielder has previously played down talk of a move to the Camp Nou.