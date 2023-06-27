İlkay Gündoğan joins FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gündoğan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros.

Ilkay Gündoğan: Goalscoring midfielder - FC Barcelona

Barça's first signing of the 2023/24 close season is no ordinary player. Ilkay Gündoğan's arrival equips Xavi Hernández with somebody who has developed in his seven years at Manchester City into a midfielder with a complete repertoire of attributes.

İlkay Gündoğan: Did you know...? - FC Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan, one of the world's finest midfielders of the last decade or so, is joining FC Barcelona. Here are ten basic facts that if you didn't know already, you will certainly need to know now!

One month until FC Barcelona v Arsenal - FC Barcelona

The SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, will be the venue on July 26 for the friendly between Barça and Arsenal, the second instalment of the four-game trip to the United States, and the fourth visit by the Catalans to the Californian city. The stadium holds 70,000 spectators and the events it has hosted in the past include the Super Bowl.

Arda Guler wants a Haaland-esque commission to sign - SPORT

Barça are still very interested in signing Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, who is said to have the full sporting OK from all the coaches. The Blaugrana have launched a bid for the Turkish player despite the competition and hopes to have the chance to sign him.

Barca make first Dani Parejo offer in pivot search - SPORT

Dani Parejo could be the replacement for Sergio Busquets in the pivot position at FC Barcelona. According to 'Jijantes', the Catalan giants have already made him a first contract offer of one season plus an optional one, although the player would prefer to have two years guaranteed. Parejo has a contract with Villarreal until June 2024, but he would have a more or less affordable release clause if Barça decided to take a chance on him.

Andreas Christensen, the hidden pivot option? - SPORT

The club's sporting management is looking for a proven top-level pivot on the market whose signing would fit in with the club's delicate financial situation. The mission is by no means simple. The technical team, however, will focus all its efforts on meeting Xavi Hernández's request. The project needs a special defensive midfielder to climb the next rung of the ladder of competitiveness.

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas will leave Barcelona when contract expires - SPORT

Arnau Tenas (22 years old, Vic) will not remain at FC Barcelona. The journalist Albert Rogé has revealed that the club will not execute the renewal option written into the goalkeeper's contract.

The clause Gündogan has included in his contract to sign for Barcelona - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan's Barcelona contract includes a clause that the player has expressly requested to cover his back in the event that they cannot fulfill his registration in LaLiga. Despite having the guarantees from the club, Ilkay has considered that it is better to have everything in writing.

Iñigo Martinez will become Barça's second free agent signing of summer - SPORT

Unless there is a major surprise, Gündogan will not be the only player to join Barça this summer on a free transfer. Barça have long been 'exploiting' the free agent market and, as we have been reporting in recent months, they have also convinced Iñigo Martínez to join the club. The arrival of the Basque centre-back, who has already announced that he will not continue at Athletic Club, should not take long to become official.

Gündogan is first of five Barcelona signings ahead of 2023/24 season - SPORT

With the Barcelona's official announcement of the signing of Ilkay Gündogan, Joan Laporta and the sports management of the Catalan club begin to outline the squad for the 2023/24 season. A squad that, in principle, is expected to receive up to five new players to improve Xavi Hernandez's project and regain competitiveness in Europe.