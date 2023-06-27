Barcelona don’t want Ez Abde to play for Morocco against Ghana - report

Barcelona have reportedly made it clear they don’t want Ez Abde to play for Morocco at the Under-23 AFCON tournament on Tuesday against Ghana.

Abde captained his side to victory in his team’s opening game of the tournament, scoring twice in a victory over Guinea.

Yet Diario Sport reckon Barca “don’t want the winger to take any risks with his fitness” and want Abde benched to avoid the winger picking up an injury ahead of pre-season.

Abde is thought to be in Barca’s plans for pre-season, but there’s also the chance he could be sold if an attractive offer arrives.

It’s not clear yet what will happen with Abde and whether he will play later today when Morocco face Ghana.

The game is set to take place in Morocco this evening and it will be interesting to see if Abde features in the game or decides to sit this one out to keep Barcelona happy.