Barcelona target Marcelo Brozovic ‘won’t accept’ current Al-Nassr offer

Waiting for Xavi’s side?

By Gill Clark
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Marcelo Brozovic’s future has taken another twist with news that the Inter midfielder will not accept the current offer on the table from Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Nerazurri have agreed a deal with Nassr but Brozovic wants more money if he is to make the switch to the Middle East.

Here’s the latest update:

The news is likely to be something of a boost to Barcelona who have reportedly identified Brozovic as a potential summer target.

However, the fact remains that Barcelona are going to struggle to sign Brozovic unless they can make some sales pretty swiftly.

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that another reason why Brozovic is hesitating is because he’s waiting to see what happens with Barcelona.

There had previously been talk of Franck Kessie being used in a possible swap deal, but it’s thought the midfielder isn’t too keen on a return to Serie A.

