Frenkie de Jong rumors return: Barcelona ‘wouldn’t rule out’ sale

Here we go again. According to reliable journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona wouldn’t completely rule out a Frenkie de Jong sale this summer if the right price arrives. We went through this whole saga last year and it ended up with nothing, and that was before Frenkie really found a great place in Xavi’s plans.

Fast forward to this summer, and Frenkie is a key part of Barca and Xavi’s design for a midfield for years to come. With Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres not leaving, Barcelona’s ability to regain some financial capital this summer is waning.

The problem with all of this is that the few teams that would be willing to fork over a respectable amount for Frenkie are probably in England and De Jong has shown hesitation in wanting to head to Manchester and Erik ten Hag’s United. So for now, Frenkie is likely to stay. Thank goodness.