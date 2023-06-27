Barcelona ‘very disappointed’ with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres - report

In a somewhat hilarious turn of events everyone saw coming, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are not interested in leaving Barcelona this summer. Now, why they would ever want to leave Barcelona when they’re making great money and get to play now and then is beyond me, but Barca were convinced they could make some money off these two.

Neither have guarantees they will be key players next year, and it just doesn’t seem to matter. The problem with any argument that Barca make to them, is that there just isn’t enough attacking depth for Torres and Fati to not be key rotational members of the team.

Diario AS reckon Barca are “very disappointed” with both players for staying when they are not guaranteed starters under Xavi. Their disappointment also means they need to find another way to try and raise some funds this summer.

So Barca are in a tough spot, there’s no reason for Fati and Torres to leave when due to squad depth they will be apart of the rotation this upcoming season, but Barca are desperate to make sales if they want to strengthen the squad.