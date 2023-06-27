Barcelona hoping for mega Saudi offer for Franck Kessie

Barcelona could be about to get some financial help from Saudi Arabia, with the club expecting a mega bid for midfielder Franck Kessie.

Saudi clubs have been splashing out on players left, right and center so far during the transfer window and have now reportedly turned their attentions to Kessie.

The midfielder’s future has been uncertain for a while, due to a lack of starts, and he faces even more competition for a spot now Ilkay Gundogan has arrived from Man City.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Kessie should receive an offer from Saudi Arabia in the coming days and must then decide whether to take it up.

Kessie’s agent has regularly played down talk the Ivorian could leave, but there’s no doubt Barca would be keen sellers if a big bid arrives.

MD reckon that Kessie would rather head to the Premier League or the Bundesliga, if he has to leave Barcelona, but may just be willing to listen to a lucrative offer from the Middle East.