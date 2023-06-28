Barcelona think it’s ‘practically impossible’ for Vitor Roque to arrive this summer - report

Barcelona have reportedly all but agreed a deal to bring in Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque but it’s looking increasingly like they will have to wait to see the youngster in action.

Diario Sport report that Barca are growing increasingly pessimistic about being able to incorporate Roque this summer because of their financial issues.

The Catalans are expected to spend around 35 million euros on the Brazilian but simply won’t be able to register him until next year.

Roque is said to be somewhat frustrated by the situation but willing to wait to achieve his dream of playing for Barcelona.

It seems the only way that Barcelona would be able to find room for Roque would be for either Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres to leave, and neither player wants to depart right now.

Indeed Barcelona’s main aim now seems to be to try and secure Roque’s signature and ensure they don’t let the youngster slip away because of their financial situation.