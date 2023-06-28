Barcelona’s Ez Abde scores and grabs two assists for Morocco

Ez Abde was back in action for Morocco on Tuesday night at the Under-23 AFCON despite speculation Barcelona didn’t really want him to play.

It was reported ahead of the game that Barca were hoping he’d skip the match because they did not want him to pick up an injury.

Sport have claimed an agreement was reached before kick-off for Abde to play, as the winger once again captained the side.

Abde was quickly involved in the action too, picking up an assist for the opening goal after just six minutes of the clash against Ghana.

Morocco added a second six minutes later through Ismael Saibari’s clever finish to take control of the game, before Yanis Begraoui made it 3-0 after just 30 minutes. Ghana pulled one back before the break but it was to prove only a consolation goal.

Abde got his own name on the scoresheet with minutes of the restart to make it 4-2 and then teed up Begraoui to add the fifth five minutes later to seal another convincing win for Morocco.