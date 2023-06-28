Ilkay Gündoğan against FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The blaugranes' latest signing has faced his new club on three separate occasions, with one game in particular a memorable one for the midfielder

Brozovic delaying Al-Nassr decision as Barcelona wait on the midfielder - SPORT

Marcelo Brozovic seems to to have doubts about joining Al-Nassr. The Croatian midfielder has reportedly rejected the Saudi club's latest offer, considering it too low, although negotiations are still open, according to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport'.

Marcelo Brozovic "gives the nod to Barcelona" - SPORT

FC Barcelona and Marcelo Brozovic are moving closer together. The player is cooling off his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr while waiting for the Blaugrana to formalise a firm offer. However, the Croatian, according to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, has already said 'yes' to the club.

Barça prepared to release Umtiti from his contract if he accepts terms - SPORT

Barcelona are working against the clock to lighten the squad and, above all, to save on salaries that will allow them to lower the wage bill. Transfers and loan deals are being negotiated, but the club already know that the best way to move on Samuel Umtiti is by cancelling his contract, which runs until 2026.

Barça would not rule out De Jong exit if big transfer offers arrives - SPORT

Barcelona need to sell players, but the exit operation has run aground due to the lack of concrete offers and the refusal of several players to leave the club this summer.