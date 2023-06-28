WATCH: Barcelona target Vitor Roque continues impressive form with double in Copa Libertadores

Barcelona target Vitor Roque simply can’t stop scoring right now and bagged another brace for Athletico Paranaense in the Copa Libertadores.

The Brazilian youngster headed into the match with three goals in his last three games and netted twice in a 3-0 win over Alianza Lima.

Athletico Paranaense were already leading 1-0 when Roque struck his first goal just after the hour mark.

The Barcelona target ran through on goal and slotted a confident finish past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

His second came with just two minutes of normal time remaining, with Roque netting from a cross in from the right to seal the win.

Roque now has five goals in his last four games for Athletico Paranaense and is clearly in a rich vein of goalscoring form.

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for the forward, with claims a deal has almost been agreed, but doubts remain about when the club will be able to register Roque.