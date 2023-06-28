Barcelona hit by Clement Lenglet transfer blow as Spurs focus on new targets

Barcelona’s transfer plans appear to have been deal another blow, with news that talks over a deal to take Clement Lenglet to Tottenham are not advancing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has the latest on Lenglet and reckons the Frenchman is not a priority signing for Spurs.

The north Londoners are said to be looking at Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Bayern Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba instead.

Understand Tottenham not advancing on Clement Lenglet deal with Barça yet — it’s not a priority now. ⚪️ #THFC



Focus on new CB with Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven options revealed here days ago… plus one more.



Decisions to be made after completing James Maddison deal. pic.twitter.com/1MD1qCQRSr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Spurs, playing regularly, and Barcelona had been hoping the Premier League club would sign him permanently.

Yet the latest update suggests Barcelona may now have to look elsewhere for a buyer for Lenglet.

Barcelona need to make sales fairly urgently to ease their financial situation and had been aiming to offload two players by the end of the month.

Lenglet is one player who looks to have little future at Barca, due to the defensive options at Xavi’s disposal, but it’s not clear now where he’ll play his football next season.