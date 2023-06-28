Al Ahli offer to double Kessie’s wages, Barcelona want to sell for €30m

Saudi club Al Ahli have been revealed as the club interested in buying Franck Kessie from Barcelona this summer and have reportedly been in talks with the midfielder.

The Athletic report that Al Ahli are willing to double Kessie’s current salary if he agrees to make the move to the Middle East.

Barcelona are willing to sell Kessie after just one season at the Camp Nou but want a transfer fee of around €30 million for the Ivorian.

The report goes on to state that Kessie wants a “better offer” if he is to leave the club and Al Ahli “are expected to improve to their terms.”

Interest in Kessie comes at a time when Barca really need to make sales but are struggling to offload any of their players.

Kessie hasn’t been a regular starter in his debut season at Barcelona and selling the midfielder, who arrived last year on a free, for a big fee would be a welcome boost.