Barcelona handed good news as La Liga change FFP rules

Barcelona’s financial situation is dominating headlines during the summer transfer window as the Catalans try to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The club have now been given a boost with La Liga set to make changes to their financial fair play regulations.

La Liga’s changes mean that Barcelona will now be able to spend 50%, rather than the previous limit of 40%, of anything they save or bring in on signing new players.

That limit will actually rise to 60% if a player who accounts for more than 5% of the club’s spending limit is sold.

Here’s the official statement from La Liga:

“The objective [of the change] is to stimulate signings at a time when the transfer window is at a standstill while ensuring clubs are still making savings overall,” said a spokesperson. “This transitional change for the 23-24 season will positively affect many clubs in excess of their limit as they will be able to continue to operate in the market while making savings.” Source | ESPN

The changes will help not just Barcelona but all clubs who have exceeded their spending limit for the season and has already been approved.

Barcelona have so far managed to bring in Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer from Manchester City and are expected to sign Inigo Martinez too.

Rumors abound that Barcelona will make more signings, but departures will still be needed if they club are to add more players.

Xavi’s side also need to register new contracts for a host of key players. Gavi has already been registered as a first-teamer but extensions for Ronald Araujo, Inaki Pena, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto still need to be registered.