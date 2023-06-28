Barcelona receive €20m offer from Al Ahli for Franck Kessie, Chelsea also keen

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer worth €20 million for midfielder Franck Kessie from Saudi side Al Ahli.

Gerard Romero has the latest update on Kessie and says Barcelona have now received a “formal proposal” for the Ivorian.

The bid is being “studied and evaluated” with previous speculation claiming Barca had wanted €30m for Kessie.

Al Ahli could face competition for Kessie’s signature from Chelsea. Relevo claim that the Blues are keen on the former Inter man and he’s on their wishlist.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a big fan of Kessie and is after a new midfielder after losing Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City.

Relevo also reckon that Kessie’s preference is to stay at Barcelona, something his agent has made pretty clear throughout his time at the Camp Nou.

It’s thought Xavi has already spoken to Kessie and made it clear he will struggle for minutes again next season, particularly now Ilkay Gundogan has arrived, with the club also aware that a sale would help their current financial situation.