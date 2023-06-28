Marcelo Brozovic sends out cryptic message amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has sent out a pretty cryptic message amid ongoing speculation about his future.

Barcelona are thought to be keen on the Croatia international, while Saudi side Al-Nassr have reportedly made him a lucrative offer.

Brozovic has taken to Instagram with the following message which suggests there’s plenty of life left in this transfer saga.

Reports in Spain claim that Xavi has spoken to Brozovic in a bid to convince him to move to Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona can’t make a move as things stand, because of financial reasons, but that may change if they can make some sales.

Saudi side Al Ahli are reportedly keen to bring in Franck Kessie and have made an offer worth 20 million euros for the Ivorian.

It’s not known yet if Kessie can be tempted to the Middle East, but if the midfielder does leave it could help Barcelona in their pursuit of Brozovic.