Barcelona transfer latest: Catalans not convinced by Parejo, offered Marcel Sabitzer

Barcelona’s search for a new midfielder continues to keep the rumor mill churning as Xavi’s side aim to bring in a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Dani Parejo’s name has already cropped up a couple of times as a low-cost option, but it seems not everyone at Barca is convinced by the Villarreal midfielder.

Diario Sport reckon that Xavi would be happy with Parejo but not all of the technical staff are, not least because he has already turned 34 and a younger player would be preferred.

A new name in the frame is Marcel Sabitzer. Sport are also reporting that Barcelona have been offered the midfielder after a loan spell at Manchester United.

Sabitzer is still under contract at Bayern Munich until 2025 but the Bavarians are willing to let him go this summer.

A permanent move to Manchester United looks unlikely, but there’s no indication if Sabitzer is a player who interests Xavi.