Barcelona set for Ousmane Dembele contract talks - report

Barcelona are set to meet with Ousmane Dembele and hope to complete a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Catalunya Radio and Sport are both reporting that Dembele wants to stay and will put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

A meeting could even take place next week, with both parties hoping to get a deal done as soon as possible.

Dembele’s release clause drops to just 50 million euros in July, although the Frenchman is reportedly happy at Barca and has no plans to leave.

Barcelona’s financial issues may be an issue, but the reports reckon the club want Dembele’s renewal signed, sealed and delivered before the start of pre-season.

The Catalans do not want Dembele to head into the final year of his existing contract without his future resolved.

Dembele has spoken about his future recently, insisting he’s no idea why he’s been linked with a move to PSG and that he’s feeling good with Xavi’s side.