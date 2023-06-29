Marcelo Brozovic gives Barcelona transfer deadline - report

Barcelona have reportedly been given a deadline of six days to get a deal done for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatian has emerged as a target for the Catalans in recent days and has also drawn interest from Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Inter are thought to have agreed a deal with Al-Nassr, but it’s been claimed Brozovic has been waiting to see if Barcelona can come up with an offer.

Gerard Romero is reporting that Brozovic has now told Barca they have six days to produce an offer, and come up with some guarantees in writing, or he’ll look elsewhere.

Barcelona are therefore facing a race against time if they do want to land Brozovic but have been offered hope they could raise some much-needed funds by news that Al Ahli want to sign Franck Kessie.

The Saudi side are thought to have offered Barca 20 million euros for Kessie, although there it’s not clear yet if Kessie is interested in a move to the Middle East.