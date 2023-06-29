Joan Laporta and the Board of Directors visit the Spotify Camp Nou works - FC Barcelona

Work is currently taking place on fully demolishing the third tier, with the Gol Nord screen and seats from the area also removed

Gündoğan and Lewandowski together again nine years later - FC Barcelona

When Gündoğan meets his new team-mates, there are actually a number that he has already shared a dressing room with in the past: Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Marc-André ter Stegen.

Second FC Barcelona Masterpiece, ‘Empowerment’ inspired by Alexia Putellas sells for $300,231.36 at OpenSea auction - FC Barcelona

Along with being the sole owner of the digital artwork, the winning bidder will be able to access a range of premium benefits particularly focused on the world of women's football

Barcelona agree on the guarantee to be given to La Liga for the club's viability plan - SPORT

The FC Barcelona board of directors, with a number of issues to deal with, met this Wednesday in a session at the club's headquarters to reach a number of agreements.

No consensus over Dani Parejo at Barca - SPORT

Dani Parejo is one of the names in FC Barcelona's orbit following the departure of Sergio Busquets. His arrival would bring experience and would fit the profile that Xavi Hernandez is looking for, but does not generate consensus at the club.

Former Man United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer offered to Barcelona - SPORT

The departure of Sergio Busquets has prompted a number of agents and clubs to approach FC Barcelona to offer midfielders to fill the vacancy. One of the latest proposals that have been received by those in charge is for Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Ousmane Dembele tells Xavi he will stay at Barcelona - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele will remain at Barça despite his contract situation making him an attractive player on the market. The French winger can leave the Blaugrana for just €50m until mid-July, but he will not exercise that clause or listen to offers. Dembele told Xavi that his intention is to continue at Barça this season and in the future as he is willing to renew his deal with a contract that could run until 2027.

Franck Kessie could free Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong continues to be a coveted target on the market. The midfielder, who resisted tooth and nail to leave Barça last summer despite 'pressure' from the board, is still in the sights of giants such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Final push for Arda Guler with Barça, Madrid and Milan in pole position - SPORT

Youngster Arda Guler has become one of the great attractions of the summer transfer window. His talent has not gone unnoticed and the most important clubs in Europe are tracking him.

LaLiga modify financial rules to allow clubs to spend more on signings - SPORT

LaLiga have decided to slightly relax the restrictions imposed by the salary cap regulations in order to allow Spanish clubs to be more competitive in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona open door for Nico Gonzalez to join Real Betis on loan - SPORT

Nico Gonzalez will not play for Barcelona next season. The Catalan club have already informed the player's camp and the intention is to send him on loan again so that he has regular minutes and ends up fulfillng his potential.