Laporta blasts Javier Tebas and hits out at ‘campaign’ against Barcelona

Joan Laporta wasn’t shy this week about the Negreira case and Javier Tebas. The Barca president went a bit off script this week in an interview with ‘El fator clau’. The boss started things off going at the Negreira case before heading to attack Tebas and the league.

“The Negreira case is a campaign against Barça. We have to be self-critical, but it was something we inherited. Having refereeing advice is not a crime,” he said. “Barça has never bought a referee, apart from the fact that perhaps we did not value sufficiently what it meant that the son of a former referee gave us advice. This has gone out of control, because there is an orchestrated campaign to take over Barça, to transform Barça into a SAD”. Laporta | Source

Laporta went on to criticize Javier Tebas and La Liga.

“The Negreira case is linked to the fact that we have not signed with CVC, fortunately, because it mortgaged Barça for 50 years. It is a fund that has kept 10.95 percent of the clubs’ television rights. It was still a loan. We didn’t see that it was an operation that could be of interest to us. Needing as we were to save the club, what we did was to sell 25 percent of our television rights for 686 million and that saved the club. It hasn’t fixed it, because we still have an operating deficit of 200 million that we are attacking with an austerity plan, but what we didn’t see was the contract with CVC,” he said. “One of the conditions was that Tebas would stay, first for 15 years and then for eight. His salary is double that of bank presidents. We were told that if we did this deal he would give us fair play, 15 percent. We were told that if we didn’t sign we couldn’t sign or they would make it more difficult for us. This is in court. We said no and they gave us the cross. You come to the conclusion that Catalonia can be within the state, but even so, some cannot digest the elements that define our Catalanness. They can’t digest that one of the elements of Catalanness is Barça and they try by all means to keep it for themselves. So, the lords of La Liga, those of CVC and other established powers want this, but they should know that they will have us defending Barça’s interests to the last drop of our blood. We do this because we love Barça”. Laporta | Source

Very interesting stuff from Laporta. Excited to see what Tebas fires back at him.