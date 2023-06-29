Espanyol hit with ban after fans chased Barcelona players off pitch

Espanyol have been hit with a ban after supporters chased Barcelona players off the pitch back in May after Xavi’s side had clinched the title in a 4-2 win.

Barcelona players celebrated in the center circle after the victory confirmed top spot in La Liga but then made a hasty exit after fans invaded the pitch.

Espanyol have now been sanctioned but aren’t at all happy with the ban.

“As we have reiterated on multiple occasions, this type of behaviour has no place in football or society and we will continue to act in the most forceful way to eradicate it,” read a club statement. “However, we feel that unreasonable criteria has been applied, inconsistent with other cases. It affects the entire club and season ticket holders from all sectors of the stadium. “We consider the sanction disproportionate and, therefore, in defence of our legitimate interests and those of our fans, we will exhaust all means of appeal and protection at our disposal.”

Barcelona and Espanyol won’t meet in the league next season as the Catalans ended the season in 19th and were relegated from the top flight.