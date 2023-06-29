Ousmane Dembélé to stay in Barcelona as renewal talks progress - report

Ousmane Dembélé’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has met with FC Barcelona and reports say that both parties are optimistic about a contract renewal.

The winger’s contract expires next year, so the club wants to lock him in until 2027. Reportedly, the Frenchman sees that as a good option.

Both parties are trying to avoid a situation similar to last year, when, with six months left in his deal, Dembélé looked unlikely to renew. The club threatened to bench him if he did not sign a new deal, until Xavi intervened. Then, after his contract expired, the forward took the unusual step of going back to his old club and signing a new contract.

Crucially, the player’s agent has told the club they are not looking to trigger a release clause this summer that would allow him to sign for another club. Another team would have to pay 50 million euro, with half going to Barcelona and half to Dembélé and his agent.

The player is said to be happy at his current club and especially pleased with Xavi as manager.