Aston Villa considering making Ferran Torres loan bid with purchase option

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making Barcelona an offer for Ferran Torres which would involve a loan and a purchase option.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the Villans would take Torres on an initial temporary basis but with a purchase option set at 25 million euros.

The report doesn’t sound too optimistic, as Barca aren’t mad on the idea and Torres wants to stay, but does think that things could change.

Barcelona need to offload players pretty urgently, which could help Villa’s cause, while Torres may find starts hard to come by next season.

Torres knows all about the Premier League, having spent two years with Manchester City, before heading back to La Liga with Barcelona in 2022.

Villa are on the up under manager Unai Emery and finished seventh in the table, securing European football for next season for the first time in 13 years,

The club have already signed Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this summer and are hoping to get a deal done for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Barcelona and Villa have done business fairly recently, with Philippe Coutinho joining the club last summer, but it remains to be seen if Torres will follow his path to England.