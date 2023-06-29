Deco making big push to land Arda Guler for Barcelona - report

Arda Guler has emerged as one of Europe’s most wanted young talents this summer, with Barcelona one of a host of clubs linked with the 18-year-old.

The latest update on Guler, who has been dubbed the Turkish Messi, comes from Gianluca Di Marzio who reckons Deco is making a big push to land Guler.

Di Marzio reckons Barcelona are trying to get a deal done this summer and even speculates that Deco has flown out to Turkey for negotiations.

Guler is thought to have a release clause in his contract of just €17.5 million, although even that may be difficult for Barca to achieve given their financial woes.

The rumor mill has claimed recently that Barca could try to do a deal with Guler that would see him potentially arrive at Barcelona in January 2024 or even next summer.

Guler has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and AC Milan this summer and there’s no doubt that he’s in demand.

Xavi has admitted he wants a player with a profile similar to Santi Cazorla, which suggests Guler is indeed a target, but it’s difficult to see how Barca can get a deal over the line as things stand.