Barcelona set to make offer for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda

Deco is ‘in love’ with the defender

By Gill Clark
Real Valladolid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to make an offer for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda after being convinced to make a move by Deco.

Relevo are reporting that Barca have already met with Fresneda’s agent and are now thinking about making an official approach.

Deco seems to be the man behind the push, with the report claiming he’s a big fan, and thinks Fresneda is the “ideal option” at right-back for Barca.

Real Valladolid’s relegation means that Fresneda’s release clause has dropped from €40 to €20 million, another reason why he appears attractive to Barcelona.

It had been thought that Barcelona wouldn’t move for a right- back this summer, with Xavi making it clear that a replacement for Sergio Busquets was his top priority.

However, Barcelona are struggling to bring in a pivot, as things stand, and could therefore turn their attentions to the right-back position instead.

