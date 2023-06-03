Lewandowski: I know it would be easy to play with Messi at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has admitted once again that he’s hopeful Lionel Messi will return to the club in the summer from PSG.

Messi’s future remains up in the air with Barcelona keen to find a way to bring the Argentina international home on a free transfer.

Lewandowski is hoping for news soon and thinks it would be fun to play with Messi.

“We have to wait to see if Leo Messi can come to Barcelona. I hope he comes. Maybe in a couple of days we can have more things and more concrete information,” he said. “I know it would be very easy to play with him because Leo can play almost in every position in every moment of the match. He’s not just a Barcelona legend, because he can play for other teams, probably for us it would be something incredible and we’d love him to come back”

The striker also spoke about his debut campaign at Barcelona and is pretty satisfied with how things went with Xavi’s side.

“I am very happy with what we have achieved this year, for the club, for the teammates and also for the city and the fans,” he added. “I wanted to be part of this project and I knew that the team needed time, that you can’t change everything right away. But I see that the future is going to be much better and I am pleased to be able to be part of the change that Barça is having. “To play for Barcelona you always have to think big. For us the Champions League last year was a great disappointment, but what we have done in the league is very positive. Next season both things can work very well.” Source | rtve

Messi is set to play his final game for PSG at the weekend and is then expected to make a decision on his future. Xavi has already said he’s expecting Messi to make his mind up next week.