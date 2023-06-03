Alexia Putellas: 'I feel 100%' - FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen appeared before the press ahead of the final training session for Barça Women prior to Saturday's Champions League final against Wolfsburg in Eindhoven. Under intense media interest, both players appeared optimistic before the showdown in the PSV Stadion.

Preparations continue for the final game of the season - FC Barcelona

The 2022/23 league campaign is coming to a close. The blaugranes have just one game remaining and Xavi Hernández's team carried out their penultimate session of the season at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper before the trip to Galicia to take on Celta Vigo on Sunday, kick off 9pm CEST.

When and where to watch Celta v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

On Sunday FC Barcelona round off their La Liga season this Sunday with a trip to take on Celta Vigo in the Balaídos stadium, kick off 9pm local time. The home side are battling against relegation with the Galicians and Valladolid, Almería, Cádiz, Getafe and Valencia all still in with a chance of joining Espanyol and Elche in the Second Division next season.

Three blaugranes called up for Nations League matches - FC Barcelona

The Nations League returns in June and squads are being named with blaugranes set to be involved as is usual. Gavi, Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong have all been called for the Spain and Netherlands national sides respectively for games that will take place between 14 and 18 June.

Barcelona no longer looking at Joao Felix move - SPORT

Joao Félix is on the market and Atlético is not hesitating to position him. Diego Simeone, his coach, made it clear on 'Cope' that he would open the doors for him and indicated that Barça could be a good destination for him due to his characteristics.

Robert Lewandowski keen on Leo Messi return - SPORT

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has taken stock of his first season at the Catalan giants. The Pole, in an interview with TVE, has assured he is “happy" for what he has achieved and that he wants to continue being part of the project.

Caroline Graham Hansen: The only thing I want tomorrow is to beat Wolfsburg - SPORT

Saturday's Champions League final will be a special one for Caroline Graham Hansen, scorer of both goals in the semi-final against Chelsea, who will face her former team Wolfsburg. She lost three Champions League finals with the German side, also against Olympique Lyon.

Jonatan Giraldez: Turin's memory is no longer present for us - SPORT

"We have a good chance of winning the final". Jonatan Giráldez instilled optimism in FC Barcelona fans ahead of the final of the Women's Champions League 2023 final, the club's fourth in their history. The Barcelona coach explained that "the memory of Turin is no longer with us" and, after the disappointment of last season, his players face the match for the most prestigious continental title with "patience" and "calm"."

Barcelona convincing Ilkay Gundogan with three-year deal - SPORT

Ilkay Gundogan is already very close to joining Barça. Despite the interference of Manchester City and Arsenal, the player wants to end his era in the Premier League and open a new experience in the Spanish league and seems to have already given the total OK to the operation. It has been fundamental that the Blaugrana club has guaranteed him three years of fixed contract to win the game despite the fact that nothing has been signed yet.