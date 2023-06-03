Xavi talks Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski ahead of Celta trip

Xavi has faced the press ahead of Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season on Sunday Celta Vigo.

The Barcelona boss spoke again about Lionel Messi, summer transfers and teenager Lamine Yamal, who has been impressing at the Under-17s Euros.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on Celta

The team wants to finish with good feelings. We want to win. There are individual objectives too. The clean sheet record, Lewandowski’s top scorer. Celta are in a very complicated situation, but we want to play well and win.

Xavi on summer transfers

The priorities are clear. I would really like Leo to return. He knows it and I have already spoken about him. It depends a bit on him. Apart from Leo, the priority is a defensive midfielder. They are the ideal scenario.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

I can say much about Ansu and the general planning. We depend on La Liga and this feasibility plan. From there we will decide.

Xavi on the Women’s UCL final

I have a very good relationship with Jonathan. He is doing a great job. They never tire of winning. It is difficult for them to even tie. We will be watching this final. As a culé and as an admirer of this team, I wish them the best.

Xavi on Ruben Neves

I don’t want to talk about specific players. The club already knows the priorities, also in terms of names. I am very clear in terms of names and positions.

Xavi on signing Messi

I’m not nervous, I am expectant because I have been talking to him. Wherever he has gone, things have gone well for him. I would be excited, it is a more his decision, more personal. I would understand any stage, but as a culé I would really like him to come back.

Xavi on Ter Stegen

Tomorrow he will play.

Xavi on Lewandowski

I highlight the attitude with which he has arrived, he has made an enormous difference. He is a top player in the world.

Xavi on his new contract

They offered me the renewal when we lost the Copa del Rey semi-final. There won’t be any problems, we’ll agree. This is my home and I hope I can be here for many years.

Xavi on Lamine Yamal

We have followed the European Under-17. The Barça players have been good. The idea is for Lamine Yamal to be between Barça Atlètic and the first team because he can help us a lot.