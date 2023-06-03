Lionel Messi could decide future on Tuesday as Barcelona hope to sign him immediately

Both FC Barcelona and Saudi club Al-Hilal are hoping that Lionel Messi will decide to join them next Tuesday, according to reports.

The Catalan club is hoping that La Liga will officially approve their “viability plan” that maps out their signings and sales for the upcoming transfer window. That would ensure that new contracts added to the squad will be registered according to Financial Fair Play rules.

The rumor is that the plan could be approved Tuesday of next week. If that is the case, then Barcelona would move with immediate effect to try to sign Messi. That may hinge on the club confirming certain sales. However, it is understood that signing Messi is one of club president Joan Laporta’s priorities.

The club is said to be optimistic about the situation, but Messi’s entourage has another attitude. They see the offer from Saudi Arabia as more realistic.

According to the gossip pages, the Saudis are preparing for Messi to announce he is joining next Tuesday as well.

They are making an effort that they hope will culminate in the FIFA World Cup winner giving his final OK so they can announce the signing next week.

Their offer, a truly ludicrous 1.2 billion euro contract, would be the highest in the history of sports. But Messi himself has not agreed to it.