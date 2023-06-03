IN PICS: Barcelona celebrate winning Women’s Champions League

Barcelona Femeni are champions of Europe after coming from behind to beat 3-2 in a superb game in Eindhoven on Saturday.

Two goals from Patri and one from Fridolina Rolfö saw Barca recover from conceding twice in the first half to seal the win and another European triumph.

There were huge celebrations after the victory and plenty of emotions on show from the players as they were crowned champions of European once again.

“I am so emotional ... I never thought this would happent,” said Rolfo “At 2-0, at the beginning, I thought we can do it. It was really hard, but we showed so much mentality today and I am so proud of the team.”

Caroline Graham Hansen also admitted that it had been a rollercoaster ride for Barcelona after going two goals down and appearing to be heading for defeat in the first half.

“I think this game had every emotion you could possibly have,” she explained. “From two goals down, then we score two quick goals and then you have to wait... but champions again. I am so happy. “At half-time, 2-0 down, I had a big flashback from the last final, and it was like, it’s not going to happen again. We go out there and turn the game around and win it.” Source | ESPN

It’s been another stunning season for Barcelona Femeni. What. A. Team!