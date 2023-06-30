FC Barcelona loses 300,000+ Instagram followers following LGBT pride post

Ten La Liga clubs made posts in support of International LGBT+ Pride Day yesterday, with all but one losing followers on Instagram. And FC Barcelona was the club that lost the most followers: 306,403 in just one day, according to an analysis of Instagram follower count changes day-to-day.

Valencia, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe, Celta, Mallorca, Deportivo Alavés, and Las Palmas all made similar posts, and all but Las Palmas lost followers. The second largest follower loss after Barcelona’s came from Valencia’s Instagram, which lost 2,299 people. Las Palmas made a modest gain of 67 followers.

The Catalans changed their icon to have the LGBT progress flag in the background of their logo, and made a post to commemorate the occasion:

Barcelona’s Instagram has 122 million followers and tends to add about 30,000 new followers each day. That means that it lost about 10 days’ worth of followers yesterday.

The message was posted on other social media platforms, including Twitter, although the impact that it made on other platforms has not been revealed.