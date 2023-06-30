Barcelona contacts Girona over Oriol Romeu transfer - report

FC Barcelona has made contacts with Girona over the possible transfer of Oriol Romeu, a defensive midfielder who was built in La Masia. And they are hoping to pay less than his 10 million euro release clause if they do decide to buy him, according to Spanish newspapers.

The blaugrana are still prioritizing the signing of Marcelo Brozović from Inter Milan, but Romeu is the preferred backup option.

Barça are hoping they can pay a total of no more than 5 million, possibly with a player going the other way.

If this option was triggered, Barcelona would have the ability to use that money elsewhere, such as in signing Real Valladolid right-back Iván Fresneda.

A Barcelona youth product, Romeu left Camp Nou in 2011 to sign for Chelsea. He then played for Valencia, VfB Stuttgart, and Southampton before joining Girona.

The 31-year-old was a key player for Girona, who finished a respectable tenth last season.