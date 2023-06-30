 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona miss out on Brozovic as Inter midfielder agrees Al-Nassr move

Time for Plan B

By Gill Clark
Croatia v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Final Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Barcelona are set to miss out on Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with the Croatia international ready to move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the transfer saga and reports that Brozovic has now given a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s side the green light.

Inter are set to receive a fee of €23m for Brozovic, while the midfielder will receive a total package of €100m and sign on for three years.

Barca had reportedly been in the mix for Brozovic, with previous reports claiming the midfielder was willing to wait to see if an offer would be forthcoming.

Yet it appears Brozovic wasn’t keen to wait very long and Barcelona must now look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

Oriol Romeu has been mentioned as a possible option, although don’t be surprised if the rumor mill comes up with a few more names in the next few days.

