Barcelona miss out on Brozovic as Inter midfielder agrees Al-Nassr move

Barcelona are set to miss out on Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with the Croatia international ready to move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the transfer saga and reports that Brozovic has now given a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s side the green light.

Inter are set to receive a fee of €23m for Brozovic, while the midfielder will receive a total package of €100m and sign on for three years.

EXCLUSIVE: Marcelo Brozović says yes to Al Nassr proposal, here we go! Verbal agreement reached, waiting to sign all the contracts.



Understand he will undergo medical tests on Friday and then final check to the contracts.



Deal will be valid until June 2026.

More than Brozović accepting… it's Al Nassr that accepted all conditions that Marcelo Brozović required to join them.



Inter will get €23m fee, Brozović will get €100m total package in terms of salary and signing fee — in three years, valid until June 2026.

Barca had reportedly been in the mix for Brozovic, with previous reports claiming the midfielder was willing to wait to see if an offer would be forthcoming.

Yet it appears Brozovic wasn’t keen to wait very long and Barcelona must now look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

Oriol Romeu has been mentioned as a possible option, although don’t be surprised if the rumor mill comes up with a few more names in the next few days.