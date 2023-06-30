 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘We are trying to close the deal’ - Laporta confirms Barcelona’s interest in Arda Guler

The club are hoping to land the starlet

By Gill Clark
/ new
Fenerbahce v Istanbulspor - Turkish Super Lig Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bsrcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed rumors the club are trying to sign talented Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler.

Laporta told Onze that speculation Deco is trying his best to sign Guler is indeed correct and the club are hoping to get the deal over the line.

“Today Deco was in Istanbul. LaLiga allows us to carry out operations for next season without impacting ‘fair play’” he said.

“Arda Güler is a very talented player, who Deco likes a lot and we are trying to close the operation.”

Guler has been linked with several top clubs this season, including Real Madrid, and has a release clause set at just €17.5 million. It’s thought he wants to continue playing regularly so could delay any potential move to Barca.

The rumor mill has claimed Barcelona could try to seal a deal that would see Guler stay with Fenerbahce until January, or even next summer, before then heading to Barcelona at the end of next season.

