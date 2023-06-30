Barcelona forward Raphinha tipped to be next star linked with Saudi move

Barcelona forward Raphinha could be the latest big-name player targeted by a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

This summer has seen a host of players head to the Middle East, with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Kalidou Koulibaly just some of those stars jetting off to Saudi Arabia.

Mundo Deportivo journalist Achraf Ben Ayad reckons Raphinha could be the next player to be targeted and says he has already attracted interest from Saudi Arabia.

Raphinha’s future had been the subject of speculation throughout the season but those rumors have quietened down recently.

The Brazil international has made it clear he wants to stay at Barcelona and is not thinking about leaving despite rumors that the club would be interested in selling for a big fee.

No bid has yet been made for Raphinha, but his Barcelona team-mate Franck Kessie is thought to have an offer on the table.

Al Ahli are keen to sign the Ivorian this summer, and are willing to double his wages, but there’s not word yet on whether Kessie is tempted to head to the Saudi Pro League.