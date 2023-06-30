Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona exit rumors

Ferran Torres has had moments and flashes of what Barcelona fans want him to become. But that’s where it stopped, moments. Those moments never seem to continue and his future at Barcelona was in question heading into the summer.

Now, that future seems nearly finalized. The Barca player is going to stay at Barcelona despite links to Aston Villa and other clubs. The man loves Barca, and wants to prove himself.

“I can’t wait to continue at Barcelona. I’m really happy at Barça and my plan is to continue at the club,” he said. “I want to show that I’m a very good player. I know I haven’t been able to prove it yet. “Although when I arrived, I helped somewhat so that the team ended up qualifying for the Champions League. I had very good games. I am aware that in the world of football, life takes many turns, today you are in Barcelona and tomorrow....” Torres | Source

Barcelona are going to have to make some tough financial decisions this summer, and Torres staying certainly complicates things. Although, him staying also gives them the chance to recoup some funds if he can improve his performances.