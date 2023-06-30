Laporta lays out potential Lionel Messi Barcelona tribute

Joan Laporta clarified his vision for a Lionel Messi Barcelona tribute this week. The Barca president wants to have the legend back to pay proper tribute to him for his time at the club.

“Messi has not returned because he didn’t want to have this pressure again. We respect him and hopefully he will do very well in Miami. We spoke to pay him a great tribute, he would be excellent to have at the inauguration of the new Spotify Camp Nou.”

The Barcelona president also spoke once again about Messi’s decision to move to Miami this summer rather than return to the Camp Nou.

“Messi wanted to return to Barca. He had a very tough period in Paris,” he added. “His father told me he didn’t want to have this pressure. We, the Cules, respect him. May he do very well in Miami.” Laporta | Onze

The thought is that Messi will return to the club in late 2024 when the new stadium opens. That seems like a long time, but it seems like Laporta wants to pair the stadium opening with a Messi reunion for the ages.