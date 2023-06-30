Girona won’t negotiate for Oriol Romeu, Barcelona must pay release clause

Barcelona appear to have turned to Oriol Romeu as a Plan B when it comes to replacing Sergio Busquets in a move that has not gone down well with Girona.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that Girona don’t really want to lose Romeu and are not willing to negotiate a deal with Barcelona.

Therefore, if Xavi’s side want Romeu they will have to pay his release clause - which currently stands at 5 million euros.

Romeu is seen as a low-cost option for Barcelona and also a player who knows the club well having come through the club’s La Masia academy.

It’s still not clear if Barcelona will actually go for Romeu, but his name keeps cropping up as the Catalans miss out on other targets.

Marcelo Brozovic had appeared to be Barca’s latest preferred target, and there’s currently confusion over where he will play his football next season.

The rumor mill had been convinced the Croatia international was about to sign for Al-Nassr but the latest update suggests there’s been a hitch and the deal has stalled again.