Barcelona agree to terminate Samuel Umtiti’s contract

Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached agreement with Samuel Umtiti to terminate his contract at the club.

Umtiti was under contract until 2026 but has now been released and will leave and look for a new challenge away from the Camp Nou.

Here’s the club’s official statement.

“FC Barcelona and defender Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding him to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season. “FC Barcelona wishes to express its gratitude to Umtiti and wishes him every fortune and success in the future.” Source | FC Barcelona

Umtiti leaves Barcelona after seven years at the club where he won La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey three times. The Frenchman thrived in defense following his move from Lyon and was also part of France’s World Cup winning squad in 2018.

A knee injury unfortunately seriously disrupted Umtiti’s career but he managed to play regularly last season once again at Lecce.

Umtiti will now be looking for a new club and has previously admitted he’d like to finish his career at former club Lyon.

Goodbye and good luck to Samuel Umtiti!