Guardiola hoping Barcelona target Gundogan stays at Man City after FA Cup heroics

Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer transfer window but could be set to stay at Manchester City.

The midfielder has enjoyed a superb season with Pep Guardiola’s side and continued in the same vein on Saturday, scoring twice in an FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

Guardiola spoke about the midfielder after the win and is hoping he continues with the club.

“He knows what I think,” said Guardiola. “Maybe some of you know it, we are neighbours, we live on the same floor so for many years he is a close friend of mine. “He plays exceptional. Hopefully we can finish in a good way. Txiki [Begiristain] is working [on the contract]. The season he has done is exceptional.”

Gundogan also spoke about his future after the match and admits he still hasn’t quite made up his mind what to do next.

“To be honest I don’t need these kinds of days to feel appreciated and special,” he told BBC Sport. “I know that, that’s why I’ve been here for 7 years, with all the ups and downs I’ve had had. Nothing is decided yet so we will see what will happen.”

The Germany international will now turn his attention to next weekend’s Champions League final against Inter. Another win for City would see Guardiola’s men do the treble.