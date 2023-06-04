Luismi Cruz stars as Barcelona Atletic beat Real Madrid Castilla in play-off first leg

Barcelona Atletic came from behind to win 4-2 against Real Madrid Castilla in the first leg of their promotion play-off on Saturday.

Rafa Marquez’s side were cheered on by plenty of familiar faces in their mini-Clasico clash. Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Sergio Busquets were just some of the first-teamers in attendance.

The visitors took an early lead through Nico Paz but were pegged back on 18 minutes through Chadi Riad. The Moroccan defender headed home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona then went ahead before half-time through Roberto Fernandez. Luismi Cruz did superbly well to win the ball back and send Fernandez through on goal. The forward then finished clinically to gift the hosts the lead.

Castilla equalised after the break from the penalty spot. The visitors were handed a pretty soft spot-kick for a tug by Txus Alba in the area. Carlos Dotor netted his penalty to make it 2-2.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Luismi Cruz popped up with some late magic. Barca went 3-2 up after winning back posssession and picking out the winger out wide on the right. Cruz then dinked the ball over the goalkeeper to restore Barca’s lead in style.

The winger wasn’t finished there either. Once again he was found in the penalty area, and this time he curled home a shot across goal and into the top corner to seal the win. Barca Atletic now head to Madrid for the return in a week’s time with the advantage.